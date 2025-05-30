Notable Friday Option Activity: MPW, SMMT, AMZN

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) options are showing a volume of 28,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,400 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 420,673 contracts, representing approximately 42.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 46,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPW options, SMMT options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Oversold Dividend Stocks
TOWN Split History
PYPL 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.