Notable Friday Option Activity: MPW, SMMT, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 91,090 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.1% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 30,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) options are showing a volume of 28,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,400 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 420,673 contracts, representing approximately 42.1 million underlying shares or approximately 95% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 46,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

