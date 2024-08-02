News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: MP, DJT, MRVL

August 02, 2024 — 04:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total of 14,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.9% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,600 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 67,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 5,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,100 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 71,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 8,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,300 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MP options, DJT options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

More articles by this source ->

