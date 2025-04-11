Notable Friday Option Activity: MOS, BLK, ELF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 30,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 21,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 5,376 contracts, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares or approximately 45% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 12,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

