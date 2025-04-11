Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MOS, BLK, ELF

April 11, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 30,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 21,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 5,376 contracts, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares or approximately 45% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 12,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOS options, BLK options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
