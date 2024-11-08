Notable Friday Option Activity: MO, WMT, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 46,690 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 35,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 65,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 5,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 40,079 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 15,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

