Notable Friday Option Activity: MO, WMT, SBUX

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 65,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 5,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 40,079 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 15,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MO options, WMT options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
