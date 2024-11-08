News & Insights

Markets
MO

Notable Friday Option Activity: MO, WMT, SBUX

November 08, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 46,690 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 35,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 65,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 5,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 40,079 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 15,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MO options, WMT options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LNCE Insider Buying
 WWWW Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of VNAM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
LNCE Insider Buying -> WWWW Historical Stock Prices -> Institutional Holders of VNAM -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MO
WMT
SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.