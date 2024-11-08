News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: MNST, GEHC, IBM

November 08, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST), where a total volume of 29,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,300 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) saw options trading volume of 12,199 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,400 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 19,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MNST options, GEHC options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
