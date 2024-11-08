Notable Friday Option Activity: MNST, GEHC, IBM

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) saw options trading volume of 12,199 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,400 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 19,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MNST options, GEHC options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
