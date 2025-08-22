Notable Friday Option Activity: MMM, UAL, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 14,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 21,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 10,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $605 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $605 strike highlighted in orange:

