Notable Friday Option Activity: MMM, UAL, MA

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 21,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 10,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $605 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $605 strike highlighted in orange:
