Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, SNOW, COHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 13,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 974,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 97,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 13,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 29,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.3% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,400 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

