Notable Friday Option Activity: MCD, TGT, ORCL

November 28, 2025 — 04:34 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 33,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 68,144 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 198,071 contracts, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 10,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, TGT options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

