Notable Friday Option Activity: MCD, TGT, ORCL

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 68,144 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 198,071 contracts, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 10,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
