MARA

Notable Friday Option Activity: MARA, ZION, ANF

September 13, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 184,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 19,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 8,349 contracts, representing approximately 834,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 11,936 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

