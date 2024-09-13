Notable Friday Option Activity: MARA, ZION, ANF

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 8,349 contracts, representing approximately 834,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 11,936 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
