Notable Friday Option Activity: MARA, FSLR, RCL

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 39,671 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 12,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
