Notable Friday Option Activity: MARA, DASH, EGP

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 47,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) options are showing a volume of 3,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.6% of EGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,000 underlying shares of EGP. Below is a chart showing EGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, DASH options, or EGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
