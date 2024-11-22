Notable Friday Option Activity: M, ADBE, AVPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 43,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 4,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 23,201 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And AvePoint Inc (Symbol: AVPT) saw options trading volume of 9,590 contracts, representing approximately 959,000 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of AVPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of AVPT. Below is a chart showing AVPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options, ADBE options, or AVPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

