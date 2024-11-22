News & Insights

Markets
M

Notable Friday Option Activity: M, ADBE, AVPT

November 22, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 43,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 23,201 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And AvePoint Inc (Symbol: AVPT) saw options trading volume of 9,590 contracts, representing approximately 959,000 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of AVPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of AVPT. Below is a chart showing AVPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for M options, ADBE options, or AVPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ORLY
 VEDU shares outstanding history
 RNRG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of ORLY -> VEDU shares outstanding history -> RNRG Videos -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

M
ADBE
AVPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.