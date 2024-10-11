News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: LYFT, TPX, U

October 11, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 93,329 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 7,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) saw options trading volume of 10,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 118,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 35,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

