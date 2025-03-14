Notable Friday Option Activity: LW, GWW, NUE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total of 50,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 15,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 2,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 16,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

