News & Insights

Markets
LW

Notable Friday Option Activity: LW, GWW, NUE

March 14, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total of 50,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 15,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 2,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 16,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LW options, GWW options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding FINW
 ETFs Holding CALM
 FXLV Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding FINW-> ETFs Holding CALM-> FXLV Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LW
GWW
NUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.