Notable Friday Option Activity: LW, GWW, NUE

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 2,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 16,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LW options, GWW options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding FINW
ETFs Holding CALM
FXLV Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.