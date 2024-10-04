Notable Friday Option Activity: LVS, GOOG, JBLU

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 85,017 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 16,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) saw options trading volume of 72,536 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 14,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LVS options, GOOG options, or JBLU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
