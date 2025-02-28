News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: LUNR, AMAT, VSCO

February 28, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR), where a total of 53,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 28,652 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) options are showing a volume of 7,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LUNR options, AMAT options, or VSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

