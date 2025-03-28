Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, NVDA, TGT

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.7 million contracts, representing approximately 273.6 million underlying shares or approximately 90.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 140,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 53,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 6,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
