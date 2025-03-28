Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, NVDA, TGT

March 28, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 139,786 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 768.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 11,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.7 million contracts, representing approximately 273.6 million underlying shares or approximately 90.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 140,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 53,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 6,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, NVDA options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
