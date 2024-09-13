Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, GRMN, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 14,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 3,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,000 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 13,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

