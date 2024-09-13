Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, GRMN, V

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 3,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,000 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 13,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, GRMN options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Department Stores Dividend Stocks
CHMG Dividend History
WST Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.