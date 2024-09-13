News & Insights

Markets
LULU

Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, GRMN, V

September 13, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 14,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 3,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,000 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 13,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, GRMN options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Department Stores Dividend Stocks
 CHMG Dividend History
 WST Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
GRMN
V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.