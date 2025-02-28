Notable Friday Option Activity: LNG, CAR, XOM

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 58,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LNG options, CAR options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: QTNT shares outstanding history
HQI Videos
IIVI Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.