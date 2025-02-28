News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: LNG, CAR, XOM

February 28, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 9,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 964,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 58,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

