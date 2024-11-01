Notable Friday Option Activity: LLY, LULU, CHTR

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 24,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 7,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 778,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
