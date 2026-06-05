Notable Friday Option Activity: LITE, PL, CRCL

Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) options are showing a volume of 92,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 127,293 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 7,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,400 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LITE options, PL options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further LITE Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.