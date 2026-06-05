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LITE

Notable Friday Option Activity: LITE, PL, CRCL

June 05, 2026 — 05:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 49,761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.1% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 6,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,100 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) options are showing a volume of 92,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 127,293 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 7,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,400 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LITE options, PL options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LITE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LITE
PL
CRCL

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