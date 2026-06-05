Notable Friday Option Activity: LITE, PL, CRCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 49,761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.1% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 6,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,100 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) options are showing a volume of 92,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 127,293 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 7,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,400 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LITE options, PL options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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