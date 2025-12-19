Notable Friday Option Activity: LEU, SMCI, ACMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU), where a total of 7,681 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 768,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 882,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 168,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 7,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 8,759 contracts, representing approximately 875,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEU options, SMCI options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

