Notable Friday Option Activity: LEU, SMCI, ACMR

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 168,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 7,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 8,759 contracts, representing approximately 875,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
