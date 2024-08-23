Notable Friday Option Activity: LAMR, S, SIRI

SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) saw options trading volume of 18,622 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,400 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 82,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 9,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,300 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
