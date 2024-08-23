News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: LAMR, S, SIRI

August 23, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), where a total volume of 2,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 205,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,800 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) saw options trading volume of 18,622 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,400 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 82,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 9,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,300 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

