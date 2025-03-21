Notable Friday Option Activity: KBH, CORZ, OXM

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 128,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 30,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) options are showing a volume of 2,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KBH options, CORZ options, or OXM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
