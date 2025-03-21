Notable Friday Option Activity: KBH, CORZ, OXM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total volume of 7,448 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 744,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 3,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,800 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 128,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 30,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) options are showing a volume of 2,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KBH options, CORZ options, or OXM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.