Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, GS, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 875,750 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 87.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 55,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 17,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 49,014 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, GS options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.