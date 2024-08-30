News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, GS, CRM

August 30, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 875,750 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 87.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 55,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 17,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 49,014 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, GS options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MKFG Options Chain
 AQN Videos
 ATPC Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
GS
CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.