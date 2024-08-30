Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, GS, CRM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 17,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 49,014 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
