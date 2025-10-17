Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, DIS, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 808,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 78,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 50,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 41,152 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 20,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

