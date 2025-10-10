Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, DELL, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 918,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 91.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 156.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 69,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 45,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 58,613 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, DELL options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.