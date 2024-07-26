Notable Friday Option Activity: INSP, ALAB, PRCT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total volume of 2,343 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 7,262 contracts, representing approximately 726,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,400 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 2,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

