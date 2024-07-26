News & Insights

Markets
INSP

Notable Friday Option Activity: INSP, ALAB, PRCT

July 26, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total volume of 2,343 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 7,262 contracts, representing approximately 726,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,400 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 2,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INSP options, ALAB options, or PRCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
 PHK Dividend History
 SBUX DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSP
ALAB
PRCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.