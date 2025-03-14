Notable Friday Option Activity: IGT, QBTS, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 11,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 11,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS) saw options trading volume of 457,678 contracts, representing approximately 45.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 23,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 40,262 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 1,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

