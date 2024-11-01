Notable Friday Option Activity: HSIC, DKNG, TER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC), where a total of 5,412 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 541,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of HSIC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of HSIC. Below is a chart showing HSIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 32,751 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 10,691 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

