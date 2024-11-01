Notable Friday Option Activity: HSIC, DKNG, TER

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 32,751 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 10,691 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
