News & Insights

Markets
HSIC

Notable Friday Option Activity: HSIC, DKNG, TER

November 01, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC), where a total of 5,412 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 541,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of HSIC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of HSIC. Below is a chart showing HSIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 32,751 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 10,691 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HSIC options, DKNG options, or TER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TERN Insider Buying
 Funds Holding BSCV
 SIM Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSIC
DKNG
TER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.