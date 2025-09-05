Notable Friday Option Activity: HOOD, TIPT, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 592,573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 59.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 162.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 25,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) options are showing a volume of 2,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.6% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 39,510 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 139.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 31,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

