Notable Friday Option Activity: HOOD, TIPT, Z

Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) options are showing a volume of 2,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.6% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 39,510 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 139.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 31,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, TIPT options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
