Markets
HOOD

Notable Friday Option Activity: HOOD, TIPT, Z

September 05, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 592,573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 59.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 162.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 25,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) options are showing a volume of 2,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.6% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 39,510 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 139.9% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 31,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, TIPT options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GBBK shares outstanding history
 Dow DMA
 BIOC Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GBBK shares outstanding history-> Dow DMA-> BIOC Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
TIPT
Z

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.