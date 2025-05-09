Notable Friday Option Activity: HOOD, RKLB, RDNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 342,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025 , with 24,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 98,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 4,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 5,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 526,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, RKLB options, or RDNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.