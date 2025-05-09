Markets
HOOD

Notable Friday Option Activity: HOOD, RKLB, RDNT

May 09, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 342,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 24,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 98,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 4,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 5,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 526,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, RKLB options, or RDNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
