Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, GOOG, MGM

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 100,230 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 13,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 26,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
