Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, GOOG, MGM

September 27, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 19,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 100,230 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 13,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 26,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

