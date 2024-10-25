Notable Friday Option Activity: HCA, PEP, FDX

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 27,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 9,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 7,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 700,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
