Notable Friday Option Activity: GXO, TWLO, AMAT

May 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 3,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 790,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 12,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 4,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 20,489 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 2,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

