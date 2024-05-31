Notable Friday Option Activity: GXO, TWLO, AMAT

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 12,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 4,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 20,489 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 2,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GXO options, TWLO options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
