News & Insights

Markets
GS

Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, MO, SBUX

February 21, 2025 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 16,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 50,962 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 21,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 75,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 27,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, MO options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KFY YTD Return
 Noble Corp Past Earnings
 ELSE shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
KFY YTD Return-> Noble Corp Past Earnings-> ELSE shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
MO
SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.