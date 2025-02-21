Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, MO, SBUX

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 50,962 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 21,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 75,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 27,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
