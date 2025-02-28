News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, AEO, APP

February 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 25,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) options are showing a volume of 38,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 34,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 82,618 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 9,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, AEO options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

