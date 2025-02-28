Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, AEO, APP

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) options are showing a volume of 38,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 34,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 82,618 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 9,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
