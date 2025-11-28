Notable Friday Option Activity: GRPN, TWLO, OKTA

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN), where a total of 12,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.9% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 18,455 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 5,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 14,043 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

