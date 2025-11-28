Notable Friday Option Activity: GRPN, TWLO, OKTA

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 18,455 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 5,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 14,043 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GRPN options, TWLO options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
Institutional Holders of LNFA
Funds Holding GTEN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.