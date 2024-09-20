News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, MCD, NEM

September 20, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

September 20, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 130,892 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 26,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 33,225 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,400 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, MCD options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

