Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, MCD, NEM

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 33,225 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,400 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, MCD options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
Funds Holding CHPS
VELO shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.