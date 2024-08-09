Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, GNRC, IOVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 153,707 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 14,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,429 contracts, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,300 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 31,833 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,400 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

