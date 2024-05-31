News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, RCL, INTC

May 31, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 76,955 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 7,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 9,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 193,730 contracts, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

