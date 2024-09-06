Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, DVN, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 91,154 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 8,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 30,648 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 8,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 9,408 contracts, representing approximately 940,800 underlying shares or approximately 48% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 2,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

