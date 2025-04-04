Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, AVGO, IRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 177,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025 , with 7,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 251,309 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 4,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 14,949 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,100 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, AVGO options, or IRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.