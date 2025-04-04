Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, AVGO, IRM

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 251,309 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 4,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 14,949 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,100 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
