Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, AVGO, IRM

April 04, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 177,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 7,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 251,309 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 4,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 14,949 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,100 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, AVGO options, or IRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

