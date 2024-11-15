News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: GNRC, TTWO, UPS

November 15, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 3,818 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 381,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 7,118 contracts, representing approximately 711,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 17,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, TTWO options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
