Notable Friday Option Activity: GNRC, TTWO, UPS

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 7,118 contracts, representing approximately 711,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 17,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, TTWO options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AINV Videos
QABA Options Chain
AirSculpt Technologies Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.