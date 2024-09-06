Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, HP, PEG

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) options are showing a volume of 20,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.1% of HP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 10,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HP. Below is a chart showing HP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) saw options trading volume of 38,586 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 162.1% of PEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 18,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PEG. Below is a chart showing PEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.