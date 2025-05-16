Notable Friday Option Activity: GLOB, ACAD, CORZ

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw options trading volume of 23,388 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 125.4% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 128,298 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 111% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 40,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
