Notable Friday Option Activity: GLOB, ACAD, CORZ

May 16, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB), where a total of 11,006 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 866,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw options trading volume of 23,388 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 125.4% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 128,298 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 111% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 40,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

