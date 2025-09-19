Notable Friday Option Activity: GEV, PCT, ALGM

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 12,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 8,245 contracts, representing approximately 824,500 underlying shares or approximately 57% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,400 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
