GE

Notable Friday Option Activity: GE, SOFI, SIRI

June 13, 2025 — 04:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 37,321 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 346,190 contracts, representing approximately 34.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 43,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 16,632 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GE options, SOFI options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

