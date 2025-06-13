Notable Friday Option Activity: GE, SOFI, SIRI

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 346,190 contracts, representing approximately 34.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 43,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 16,632 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, SOFI options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
