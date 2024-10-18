News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: GE, PG, RCL

October 18, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 18,171 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,700 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 32,635 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 7,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 743,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

