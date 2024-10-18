Notable Friday Option Activity: GE, PG, RCL

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 32,635 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 7,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 743,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, PG options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
