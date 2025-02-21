Notable Friday Option Activity: FUBO, URI, C

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,017 contracts, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares or approximately 51% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 68,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
