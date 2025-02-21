Notable Friday Option Activity: FUBO, URI, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total volume of 110,467 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 17,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,017 contracts, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares or approximately 51% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 68,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, URI options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

